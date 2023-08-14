The major US stock indices are all closing higher on the day and to start the new trading week. The gains were led by the NASDAQ index with a rise of 1.05%. The Dow industrial average late with a small gain of 0.07% (thanks to a strong close).

Regional banks were the laggards. The KRE index of regional banks fell -0.91 or -1.90% to $46.85. The Russell 2000 was down -4.62 points are -0.24%.

A snapshot of the market closes shows:

Dow industrial average up 26.23 points or 0.07% at 35307.64

S&P index up 25.65 points or 0.57% at 4489.71

NASDAQ in the cup 143.47 points or 1.05% at 13788.32

Nvidia led the way with a gain of $29.08 or 7.12% at $437.63. Other winners today included:

Micron up 6.07%

Celsius, up 4.54%

AMD up 4.10%

First Solar, up 3.20%

Broadcom up 2.93%

PayPal up 2.81%

The biggest Dow 30 gain was Intel with a rise of 2.26%. Salesforce rose 1.61% and Merck advanced by 1.39%

This week Home Depot, Target, and Walmart will report their earnings:

Home Depot fell -0.31%

Target fell -1.24%

Walmart fell -0.75%

After the close, Berkshire Hathaway filed its Q2 13 – F filing which showed. The positions are at is of the end of June. So they could be different now.