The three major indices are closing lower both on the day and for the trading week. The declines are led by the NASDAQ index. A snapshot of the final numbers shows:

Dow industrial average -190.91 point or -0.49% at 38714.76

S&P index -33.37 points or -0.65% at 5117.10

NASDAQ index -155.37 points or -0.96% at 15973.16

For the trading week, the Dow Industrial Average was near unchanged. The NASDAQ index was the weakest of the three:

Dow industrial average, -0.02%.

S&P index -0.13%

NASDAQ index, -0.70%

Looking at the small-cap Russell 2000 index it rose today but was down sharply on the week: