The major US indices are closing mixed on the day with the Dow leading the way higher. The broader S&P is little changed, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down marginally.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average is up 117.12 points or 0.33% at 35390.14

S&P is up 2.70 points or 0.06% at 4559.33

Nasdaq is down -15.01 points or -0.11% at 14250.84

The Russell 2000 closed the day up 11.95 points or 0.67% at 1807.50.

For the trading week, the major indices are closing higher for the 4th consecutive week:

Dow industrial average rose 1.27%. The 4 week gain has taken the price up 9.2%

S&P rose 1.0% this week. The 4-week gain has taken the price up 10.73%

Nasdaq rose 0.89% this week. The 4 week gain has taken the price up 12.29%

The Russell 2000 rose 0.54% for its 3rd increase in the last 4 weeks for the small cap index.