The major US stock indices are trading lower in early trading. The declines are led by the NASDAQ index which is down around -0.3%. The Dow industrial average which is on a 6-day winning streak is trading above and below unchanged. A snapshot the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 6.34 points or 0.03% at 34595

S&P index -4.5 points or -0.10% at 4518.40

NASDAQ index -47 points or -0.32% at 14197

Looking at that US debt market:

2 year yield 4.712%, -1.9 basis points

5 year yield 3.971% -3.1 basis points

10 year yield 3.775% -2.1 basis points

30 year yield 3.908% -1.5 basis points

in other markets:

crude oil is trading their unchanged at $74.08 (down $0.07)

Gold is up around $10.76 or 0.56% at $1965.02

Bitcoin is still below the $30,000 level at $29,779

Industrial production was weaker than expected. Retail sales although the headline number was lower than expectations, revisions, and a stronger control group shows that the consumer is still alive and well.