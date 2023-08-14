US stocks are trading marginally lower in early US trading after giving up premarket gains. The NASDAQ is leading the way

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -13.57 points or -0.04% at 35267.84

S&P index -3.84 points or -0.09% at 4460.20

NASDAQ index -18.52 points or -0.14% at 13626.33

Of note is the KRE index of regional banks is trading down -2.05%. Recall from last week, Moody's downgraded a number of regional banks as the spread between cost for deposits rises sharply. Fears of bank runs are surfacing.

Yields are moving higher which is helping to give stock buyers some cause for pause:

2 year yield 4.964%, +7 basis points and looks toward the 5.00% level. The last time the 2 year yield traded above 5% was back on July 7.

5 year yield 4.370% +6.3 basis points

10 year yield 4.201% +3.3 basis points

30 year yield 4.285% +1.3 basis points

The USD continues to move higher>