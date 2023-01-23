After about 10 minutes of trading, the major US indices are trading mixed. The Dow Industrial Average is marginally lower. The S&P index is marginally higher, and the NASDAQ index is leading the major three to the upside with a gain of 0.42%.
The snapshot of the market currently shows:
Dow Industrial Average -29.67 points or -0.09% at 33343
S&P index +4 points or 0.11% at 3976.67
NASDAQ index of 47 points or 0.42% 11189.00
Russell 2000 up 0.92 points or 0.05 percent at 1868.31
Technically, the S&P is moving above and away from its 200 day moving average at 3966.15 (the green line in the chart below). That moving average will be a barometer for traders this week. Stay above is more bullish. The high price from last week reached 4015.39 on Wednesday. That would be a target on further upside momentum. Another target is the downward sloping trendline on the daily chart which cuts across near 4029 (see chart below).
Ultimately, the 200 hour moving average at 11551.97 currently is a another key target on the top side, if the buyers are to take more control. That moving average is near swing highs from November and December. The price of the NASDAQ index is not traded above its 200 day moving average since January 14.