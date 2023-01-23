After about 10 minutes of trading, the major US indices are trading mixed. The Dow Industrial Average is marginally lower. The S&P index is marginally higher, and the NASDAQ index is leading the major three to the upside with a gain of 0.42%.

The snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average -29.67 points or -0.09% at 33343

S&P index +4 points or 0.11% at 3976.67

NASDAQ index of 47 points or 0.42% 11189.00

Russell 2000 up 0.92 points or 0.05 percent at 1868.31

Technically, the S&P is moving above and away from its 200 day moving average at 3966.15 (the green line in the chart below). That moving average will be a barometer for traders this week. Stay above is more bullish. The high price from last week reached 4015.39 on Wednesday. That would be a target on further upside momentum. Another target is the downward sloping trendline on the daily chart which cuts across near 4029 (see chart below).

S&P indexes above its 200 day moving average

Looking at the NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index below, it is moving closer to its 38.2% retracement of the move down from the August high at 11270.07. On Friday, the price moved back above its 100 day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term at 10994.13 giving the buyer some hope for further upside momentum once again. The high price from last week reached 11223.41. The high price today has so far reached 11209.98. That high from last week will also be a target to get to and through on its way to the 38.2% retracement.

Ultimately, the 200 hour moving average at 11551.97 currently is a another key target on the top side, if the buyers are to take more control. That moving average is near swing highs from November and December. The price of the NASDAQ index is not traded above its 200 day moving average since January 14.