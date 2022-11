The major US indices are opening higher with the Dow industrial average outperforming once again. Each of the indices are up for the 3rd day in a row. The Dow 30 has been leading the way during the move higher. A snapshot of the markets currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 91 points or 0.27% at 32916

S&P index up 1.2 points or 0.04% at 3808.19

NASDAQ index up 5.43 points or 0.05% 10572

Russell 2000 is up 1.78 points or 0.10% at 1811.65