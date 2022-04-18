The major US stock indices are closing with modest losses in an up and down session. The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average -39.56 points or -0.11% at 34411.68
  • S&P index fell -0.9 points or -0.02% at 4391.70
  • NASDAQ index -18.71 points or -0.14% 13332.37
  • Russell 2000-14.84 points or -0.74% at 1990.13

Looking at the ranges for the day:

Stocks
The changes and ranges for the major indices

Looking at the major sectors, the biggest gainers were:

  • energy rose 1.6%
  • financials rose 0.7%
  • technology rose 0.3%

On the downside the biggest losing sectors included:

  • healthcare fell -1.1%
  • consumer staples fell -0.8%
  • utilities fell -0.5%