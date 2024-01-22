The major US stock indices are trading higher, and in the process, but the Dow Industrial Average and S&P index are making new all-time intraday highs.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average up 132 points or 0.36% at 37999.

S&P index is up 23.0 points or 0.47% at 4863

NASDAQ index is up 109 points or 0.71% at 15420.40

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 23.31 points or 1.20% at 1967.61

Talks of melting up as growth stays healthy but manageable and earnings kick in thanks to cost cutting.