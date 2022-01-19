The major US stock indices have given up their gains for the day with the Dow and S&P trading above and below unchanged. The NASDAQ is modestly lower.

Dow industrial average up 7.58 points or 0.02% at 35374.34

S&P index up 1.5 points or 0.03% at 4578.36

NASDAQ index down 17.2 points or -0.11% at 14490

Russell 2000-13.92 points or -0.66% at 2082

For the S&P index, the 100 day moving average currently comes in at 4576.98. In December, that moving average was tested on two separate occasions. Yesterday the price traded above and below it but close just above the level. The current price is trading just below the moving average level again. A close below would be the first since October 12.

S&P index is trading below its 100 day moving average