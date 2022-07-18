The major US indices opened higher. The Nasdaq was up for the 3rd day and the Dow and the S&P were following up the Friday gains with another solid start.
The S&P moved up 1.01% at the high. The Dow was up 1.14% and the Nasdaq was up 1.54%.
However, oil continued it's move to the upside. US yields remained in positive territory for the day and momentum started to fade.
The closing levels are showing:
- Dow fell -215.66 points or -0.69% at 31072.62
- S&P fell -32.31 points or -0.84% at 3830.86
- Nasdaq fell -92.36 points or -0.81% at 11360.06
- Russell 2000 fell -5.95 points or -0.34% at 1738.41
After the close IBM announced better top and bottom line earnings.
.