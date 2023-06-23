Major US indices are opening lower as concerned about the central-bank hawkish policy and slower growth weigh on equity prices. The declines are led by the NASDAQ index which is on pace to snap its 8-week streak of higher closes. The S&P streak of 5 weeks higher is also likely over, as is the Dow's 3-week run.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow Industrial Average is trading down -260 points or -0.78% at 33687.80
  • S&P index is trading down -34.13 points or -0.78% at 4348.10
  • NASDAQ index down -120 points or -0.88% at 13509

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also sharply lower. It is currently down -22.75 points or -1.24% at 1825.27

In the US debt market, yields are sharply lower, but not helping the overall tone in the equity markets:

  • 2-year yield 4.704% -9.5 basis points
  • 5-year yield 3.935% -10.8 basis points
  • 10-year yield 3.696% -10.3 basis points
  • 30-year yield 3.788% -8.5 basis points

A look around other markets shows:

  • Crude oil is sharply lower. Trades down $2.05 or -2.96% at $67.48
  • Gold is sharply higher up $22 or 1.14% at $1935.19 as it reacts to lower yields
  • Silver is up $0.28 or 1.25% at $22.50
  • Bitcoin is trading at $30,125

The NASDAQ index is moving back toward its rising 100 hour moving average at 13440.19. A move below that moving average would be the first since May 4.

NASDAQ

For the trading week, each of the major indices are on track for their worst week since March 6:

  • Dow Industrial Average is down -1.78%
  • S&P index is down -1.40%
  • NASDAQ index is also down -1.40%.