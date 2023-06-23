Major US indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are opening lower as concerned about the central-bank hawkish policy and slower growth weigh on equity prices. The declines are led by the NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index which is on pace to snap its 8-week streak of higher closes. The S&P streak of 5 weeks higher is also likely over, as is the Dow's 3-week run.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average is trading down -260 points or -0.78% at 33687.80

S&P index is trading down -34.13 points or -0.78% at 4348.10

NASDAQ index down -120 points or -0.88% at 13509

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also sharply lower. It is currently down -22.75 points or -1.24% at 1825.27

In the US debt market, yields are sharply lower, but not helping the overall tone in the equity markets:

2-year yield 4.704% -9.5 basis points

5-year yield 3.935% -10.8 basis points

10-year yield 3.696% -10.3 basis points

30-year yield 3.788% -8.5 basis points

A look around other markets shows:

Crude oil is sharply lower. Trades down $2.05 or -2.96% at $67.48

Gold is sharply higher up $22 or 1.14% at $1935.19 as it reacts to lower yields

Silver is up $0.28 or 1.25% at $22.50

Bitcoin is trading at $30,125

The NASDAQ index is moving back toward its rising 100 hour moving average at 13440.19. A move below that moving average would be the first since May 4.

For the trading week, each of the major indices are on track for their worst week since March 6: