Although the US bond market is closed today in observance of the Columbus Day holiday, the US stock markets will be open. The major indices futures are implying a lower opening after the weekend attack in Israel where over 1100 people have died and thousands are injured. Crude oil prices are higher (up 3.5%).

A snapshot of the premarket levels employed by the futures of showing:

Dow industrial average -152 points. On Friday the index rose 288.01 points or 0.87%

S&P index -21.5 points. On Friday the index rose 50.31 points or 1.18%.

NASDAQ index -90 points. On Friday, the index rose 211.51 points more 1.60%

The major indices were mixed last week with the Dow industrial average falling -0.30%. The S&P index eked out a 0.48% rise, and the NASDAQ index rose 1.6%. For the S&P index, it snapped a 4-week decline.