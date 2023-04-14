The major US stock indices are closing the day lower but recovered nicely off of session lows.

The final numbers are showing

For the trading week, the major indices are closing higher:

  • Dow industrial average rose 1.2%, and is now up 4 consecutive weeks
  • S&P index rose 0.79% and is up four of the last five trading weeks
  • NASDAQ index rose 0.29%. It too is up four of the last five trading weeks
  • Russell 2000 rose 1.52% for the week.

