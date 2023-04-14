The major US stock indices are closing the day lower but recovered nicely off of session lows.
The final numbers are showing
- Dow industrial average -143.22 points or -0.42% at 33886.48. The Dow industrial average was down -298.85 points at session lows..
- S&P index -8.58 points or -0.21% at 4137.63. The S&P was down -33.01 points at session lows.
- NASDAQ index -42.82 points or -0.35% at 12123.46. The NASDAQ index was down -139.72 points at session lows.
- Russell 2000 fell -15.52 points or -0.86% at 1781.15
For the trading week, the major indices are closing higher:
- Dow industrial average rose 1.2%, and is now up 4 consecutive weeks
- S&P index rose 0.79% and is up four of the last five trading weeks
- NASDAQ index rose 0.29%. It too is up four of the last five trading weeks
- Russell 2000 rose 1.52% for the week.
