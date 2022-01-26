Adding that markets are at levels typically consistent with corrections and relatively low returns over the next 1 to 5 years.

That's an interesting take but perhaps one that is probable considering the inflation and central bank backdrop. However, there is still a ton of money floating around and with real yields barely enticing, TINA might still be the way to go if we do see any deep retracements/corrections in the months ahead.

After yesterday's drop, the S&P 500 is down 8.6% on the year so far. While breaking some key support levels recently, that is hardly a major correction for something that is still up by nearly 95% since the depths of the pandemic.