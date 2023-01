The 12th vote for US Speaker finally saw some progress for Kevin McCarthy.

Of the 20 dissenters from yesterday, he was able to convert 13 to YES. The bad news is that he needs to convert 16 or have some of them vote 'Present'. The dissenters are:

Biggs

Boebert

Crane

Gaetz

Good

Harris

Rosendale

He will need to change at least 3 votes but there are some complicating factors with some Republicans and Democrats scheduled to leave Washington imminently for health or family issues.