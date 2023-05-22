The major European indices are closing mixed. The German taxes down -0.32% on the day after 3 strong days took the index to new all-time highs last week. France's CAC is also lower. UK FTSE 100 higher.
A snapshot of the final numbers are showing:
- German DAX -51.39 points or -0.32% at 16223.98
- France's CAC -13.80 points or -0.18% at 7478.17
- UK's FTSE 100 +14.12 points or 0.18% at 7771.00
- Spain's Ibex up 53.5 points or 0.58% at 9305.01
- Italy's FTSE MIB -209.63 points or -0.76% at 27310.70
A look around the markets as London/European traders look to exit shows:
- Crude oil up $0.30 or 0.42% at $71.99
- Spot gold is down $4 or -0.21% at $1973.25
- Spot silver is down $0.17 or -0.7% at $23.68
- Bitcoin is trading at $26,877. It's low reached $26,547. Its high extended to $27,078.
In the US stock market:
- Dow is down -0.23%
- S&P is up 0.15%
- Nasdaq is up 0.53%
In the US debt market is showing higher yields:
- 2 year 4.343%, up 5.4 bps
- 10 year 3.728%, up 3.4 bps
- 30 year 3.871%, up 2.3 bps
In the forex, the NZD is the strongest of the majors. The JPY is the weakest.
The USDJPY has moved to a high of the day at 138.68. The high price from last week reached 138.74. Moving above would have traders looking toward 139.00. Above that and the 50% midpoint of the range since the 2022 high comes in at 139.574 (see video below)