Meta earnings
- EPS $1.64 vs. expected $1.88
- Revenues of $27.71 billion vs. expected $27.38 billion
- DAU (daily active users) 1.98 billion vs. expected 1.86 billion
- MAUs 2.96 billion vs. expected 2.97 billion
- The current prices trading at $123 that's down around $7 or -5.57% (4:08 PM price)
- Rev expectations $30B to $32.5 billion vs expectations of $32.2 billion
Ford:
- earnings -per-share $0.30 vs. expected $0.27 (ex charge for Argo AI technology)
- revenues $39.4 billion vs. expected $36.25 billion
- Full year free cash flow raised to $9.5 billion – $10 billion from $5.5 billion – $6.5 billion
- sees EBIT around $11.5 billion (previously 11.5 – 12.5 billion)
- Ford shares are trading up $0.18 at $13 in after-hours trading