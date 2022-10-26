Meta earnings

  • EPS $1.64 vs. expected $1.88
  • Revenues of $27.71 billion vs. expected $27.38 billion
  • DAU (daily active users) 1.98 billion vs. expected 1.86 billion
  • MAUs 2.96 billion vs. expected 2.97 billion
  • The current prices trading at $123 that's down around $7 or -5.57% (4:08 PM price)
  • Rev expectations $30B to $32.5 billion vs expectations of $32.2 billion

Ford: