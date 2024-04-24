Meta Platforms expectations:
- EPS: $4.71 vs $4.32 estimate. A year ago, EPS was at $2.20.
- Revenue: $36.46 billion vs $36.1 billion.estimate A year ago revenues were at $28.64 billion.
- Q2 $36.50 to $39B. Estimate $38.29 billion
- Total expense range to $96 to $99 billion versus 94 billion estimate
- Expects capital expenditures will be in the range of $35-$40 billion. The market was expecting $34.7 billion. Capital expenditures are expected to increase next year as well
- Advertising revenue 35.635 main dollars versus $28.101 million last year
The price of Meta was at $209.47 before the April 2023 earnings.
The current after hours price is trading down $-52 or -10.62% at $441.62 as markets react to the higher expenses and Q2 average estimate for revenues below the markets average.