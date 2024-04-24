Meta Platforms expectations:

EPS: Expected to be $4.32. A year ago, EPS was at $2.20. That is a gain of 96%

Revenue: Projected at $36.1 billion. A year ago revenues were at $28.64 billion. That represents a gain of 26.0%

Daily Active Users (DAUs): Expected to be 2.12 billion

Monthly Active Users (MAUs): Forecasted to be 3.09 billion

Last quarter, Meta initiated a $0.50 per share dividend and increased its stock buyback authorization by $50 billion.

The price of Meta was at $209.47 before the April 2023 earnings. The current price is at $492.35. That is a gain of 135%.

Chipotle expectations:

Revenue: Projected at $2.67 billion, an increase of 12.9% from $2.37 billion in Q1 2023.

EPS: Expected to be $11.66, up 11.1% from $10.50 in Q1 2023.

Same-Store Sales Growth: Anticipated to be 5.13%.

Menu Price Increases: Estimated at 2.87%.

Transactions Growth: Projected to grow by 3.03%.

Average Check Growth: Expected to increase by 2.00%.

Digital Sales Growth: Forecasted to be 3.39%.

New Restaurant Openings: Chipotle plans to open between 285 to 315 new restaurants in 2024, conditional on avoiding worsened delays related to developers, permits, inspections, and utilities.

The price of Chipotle was at $1780 just before Q1 2023 earnings. It's currently chairs trade at $2938.90. The stock is up 65.10%. A lot is priced in. I love the food and options and especially love that 1 bowl feeds both my wife and I and is relatively healthy alternative.

ServiceNow expectations.

EPS: The expectations for earnings-per-share of $3.13. That is up from $2.37 a year ago. That is a gain of 32.06% from a year ago

Revenues: Revenues are expected at $2.59 billion versus $2.096 billion a year ago. That's a gain of 23.56%.

The price of ServiceNow has moved from a $442 a year ago, to the current price of $748 for a gain of 69.23%.