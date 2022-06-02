In a premarket announcement, Microsoft - a market bellwether - has lowered their guidance for revenues and earnings on the back of unfavorable foreign-exchange impact.

  • They now see revenues at 51.94B to 52.74B vs the streets estimate of 52.87B
  • EPS is seen at $2.24 to $2.32 vs. streets estimate of $2.33

Microsoft shares are trading down -$6.67 or -2.45% in premarket trading.

Meanwhile the major indices are also taking a dip. The futures are implying:

  • Dow industrial average up 23 points
  • NASDAQ index -32 points
  • S&P index -3.43 points

The USD in 2022, has moved up 6.7% at current levels. It was up 9.76% at the highs on May 13. Companies with overseas profits when they remit the dollars back to the US, sell the  foreign currency  at a lower level and have to pay a higher USD level.

If the USD moves lower (as it has) of late at least, companies may claw back some of the effects on their future earnings, but who knows, maybe MSFT bought the USD at the highs in anticipation of an even higher USD. I don't know.

However, the impact was such to cause MSFT to announce the unfavorable impact.

Dollar index
The USD index is up 6.7% for the year.