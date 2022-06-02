In a premarket announcement, Microsoft - a market bellwether - has lowered their guidance for revenues and earnings on the back of unfavorable foreign-exchange impact.

They now see revenues at 51.94B to 52.74B vs the streets estimate of 52.87B

EPS is seen at $2.24 to $2.32 vs. streets estimate of $2.33

Microsoft shares are trading down -$6.67 or -2.45% in premarket trading.

Meanwhile the major indices are also taking a dip. The futures are implying:

Dow industrial average up 23 points

NASDAQ index -32 points

S&P index -3.43 points

The USD in 2022, has moved up 6.7% at current levels. It was up 9.76% at the highs on May 13. Companies with overseas profits when they remit the dollars back to the US, sell the foreign currency Foreign Currency Foreign currency is simply the legal tender of any foreign country approved by the nation’s government to be circulated within its borders. For example, the US dollar ($), which is the currency of the United States of America, would be classified as a foreign currency when being imported into or handled inside the United Kingdom, whose national currency is the British pound (£).Nearly every country, at least in practice, has its own currency. The main exception is that of the euro, which is the European Union’s single currency for Eurozone member states. Virtually all member states use the euro (€), so in this case, even though German citizens would regard Italy as a foreign country, the currency of Italy however, the euro, is not a foreign currency in Germany, because Germany itself uses the Euro. Such a monetary union has its advantages and disadvantages. Foreign currencies are usually not accepted as a means of payment in any country or countries apart from the one or ones in which the currency itself was printed. For example, the US dollar is not accepted in the United Kingdom. However, the euro, in some of the major UK stores are accepted, in addition to some popular tourist destinations. Trading Foreign CurrenciesTrading foreign currencies is known as trading the foreign exchange or forex market, where one places trades through forex brokers and their platforms. So, if you felt that the US dollar was going to gain strength against the Japanese yen, you could consider placing a buy trade (known as going long) on the USD/JPY. By extension, if you felt the Japanese yen was going to gain strength against the US Dollar, you could consider placing a sell trade (known as going short) on the USD/JPY. Foreign currency is simply the legal tender of any foreign country approved by the nation’s government to be circulated within its borders. For example, the US dollar ($), which is the currency of the United States of America, would be classified as a foreign currency when being imported into or handled inside the United Kingdom, whose national currency is the British pound (£).Nearly every country, at least in practice, has its own currency. The main exception is that of the euro, which is the European Union’s single currency for Eurozone member states. Virtually all member states use the euro (€), so in this case, even though German citizens would regard Italy as a foreign country, the currency of Italy however, the euro, is not a foreign currency in Germany, because Germany itself uses the Euro. Such a monetary union has its advantages and disadvantages. Foreign currencies are usually not accepted as a means of payment in any country or countries apart from the one or ones in which the currency itself was printed. For example, the US dollar is not accepted in the United Kingdom. However, the euro, in some of the major UK stores are accepted, in addition to some popular tourist destinations. Trading Foreign CurrenciesTrading foreign currencies is known as trading the foreign exchange or forex market, where one places trades through forex brokers and their platforms. So, if you felt that the US dollar was going to gain strength against the Japanese yen, you could consider placing a buy trade (known as going long) on the USD/JPY. By extension, if you felt the Japanese yen was going to gain strength against the US Dollar, you could consider placing a sell trade (known as going short) on the USD/JPY. Read this Term at a lower level and have to pay a higher USD level.

If the USD moves lower (as it has) of late at least, companies may claw back some of the effects on their future earnings, but who knows, maybe MSFT bought the USD at the highs in anticipation of an even higher USD. I don't know.

However, the impact was such to cause MSFT to announce the unfavorable impact.

The USD index is up 6.7% for the year.