Microsoft earnings beat expectations on the top and bottom line.

  • Revenues $50.1 billion vs. $49.61 billion expected
  • EPS 2000 $2.35 vs. $2.30 expected
  • intelligent cloud came in at $20.33 billion vs. expected $20.3 billion
  • Microsoft shares are down about -1.2%

Alphabet missing on the top and bottom line.

  • Revenues $69.1 billion vs. $70.16 estimate
  • EPS $1.06 vs. $1.25 expected
  • Google shares are down around -5.5%

Texas Instruments beats on the top and bottom

  • EPS $2.47 vs. $2.39 expected
  • Revenues $5.24 billion vs. $5.13 billion expected
  • Texas Instruments down around -5%
  • the company guided down for Q4 $1.83 to $2.11 vs. $2.23 expected. Revenues $4.4 billion – $4.8 billion vs. expected $4.93 billion

Visa beats estimates on the top and bottom lines

  • EPS $1.93 vs. $1.86 expected
  • revenues $7.8 billion vs. $7.56 billion expected
  • Visa shares are trading up 0.32% in after-hours

Chipotle earnings-per-share higher than expectations but revenues are less

  • EPS $9.51 vs. $9.21 Census estimate
  • Revenues $2.22 billion vs. $2.23 billion estimate
  • comparable sales increased 7.6% in the 3rd quarter
  • CEO says consumer discretionary spending is slowing
  • in after-hours trading to poly shares are up $47 or 2.97%