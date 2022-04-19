There's some mixed undertones playing out in European morning trade so far, as we're probably seeing markets settling in after the Easter break. The dollar is trading a little lower (except against the yen and franc) even as bond yields are inching higher.

EUR/USD is up 0.2% to trade back above 1.0800 but still faces near-term resistance closer to 1.0823 from its 100-hour moving average. GBP/USD is also still flirting with daily support at 1.3000, trading up to 1.3030 currently from a low of 1.2990 earlier.

USD/JPY remains the notable exception with the yen dropping like a fly across the board. The pair trades up 1.1% to 128.30 levels at the moment.

Elsewhere, European stocks are still being pressured lower by nearly 1% across the board. And US futures have erased earlier gains with S&P 500 futures trading down 0.1% currently.