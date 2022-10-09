Welcome to the new forex week. The bridge bombing in Crimea and pressure on USD/JPY will make it an interesting one.

It's early in New Zealand but there's trading in the FX market. We'll get a better idea in three hours when Tokyo opens but the early indications are for minimal moves. Note that China returns from a week of holidays today.

EUR/USD -6 pips to 0.9735

USD/JPY +2 pips to 145.35

GBP/USD -4 pips to 1.1080

USD/CHF -7 pips to 0.9935

USD/CAD -7 pips to 1.3730

AUD/USD -2 pips to 0.6366

NZD/USD -4 pips to 0.5607

Here's to a good week. I'll be covering for Eamonn today and he's covering for Justin as we mix it up for the day.