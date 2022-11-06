Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.

As usual for an early Asia Monday morning, prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

The below is a guide only, USD stronger to open the week:

EUR/USD 0.9912
USD/JPY 147.11
GBP/USD 1.1320
USD/CHF 0.9976
USD/CAD 1.3537
AUD/USD 0.6408
NZD/USD 0.5844

I'll be back with weekend news updates soon.