Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!



On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.



As usual for an early Asia Monday morning, prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

The below is a guide only, USD stronger to open the week:

EUR/USD 0.9912

GBP/USD 1.1320

USD/CAD 1.3537

AUD/USD 0.6408

NZD/USD 0.5844

I'll be back with weekend news updates soon.