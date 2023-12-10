Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.

Indicative rates, USD a touch stronger (yen excepted):

EUR/USD 1.0755

USD/JPY 144.84

GBP/USD 1.2535

USD/CHF 0.8807

USD/CAD 1.3585

AUD/USD 0.6572

NZD/USD 0.6117

Weekend data from China:

I'll be back with more weekend news soon.