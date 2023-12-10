Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.
Indicative rates, USD a touch stronger (yen excepted):
- EUR/USD 1.0755
- USD/JPY 144.84
- GBP/USD 1.2535
- USD/CHF 0.8807
- USD/CAD 1.3585
- AUD/USD 0.6572
- NZD/USD 0.6117
Weekend data from China:
