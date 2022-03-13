As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin. It improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

This is a guide to early prices. A GUIDE is all it is.

I have seen plenty of weekend chatter about progress being made in talks between Russia and Ukraine. I certainly hope so. I'm sure most people hope so too. Hope is a positive emotion but may not be too helpful when trading. This very recent headline will give pause for thought: