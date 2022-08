On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.

Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

EUR/USD 1.0256

USD/JPY 133.46

GBP/USD 1.2135

USD/CHF 0.9415

USD/CAD 1.2775

AUD/USD 0.7120

NZD/USD 0.6452

Bitcoin is around USD24.3K



I'll be back with weekend news soon. Scroll down the main page to check out what has been posted over the weekend already.