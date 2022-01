Euro Zone Money Markets Now Price In More Than Full Probability Of 10 Bps ECB Rate Hike By September And Over 25 Bps Of Hikes By December

In line with this hawkish repricing, Germany's 10-year yield extends rise, now up 6 bps on day in biggest daily rise since Dec 8

~ I can't see it happening myself. Markets seem to be overpricing Fed, BoE and ECB rate hike cycles.