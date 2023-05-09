Moody’s Analytics on the US debt ceiling showdown:

We now assign a 10% probability to a breach.

If there is a breach, it is much more likely to be a short one than a prolonged one.

But even a lengthy standoff no longer has a zero probability.

What once seemed unimaginable now seems a real threat.

Adds:

“spiking interest rates and plunging equity prices,” even if it’s just a brief breach of the debt limit

House leader McCarthy and US President Biden are the two key players in negotiations.