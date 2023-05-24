Moody's says it expects the U.S. government will continue to pay its debts on time, but has warned that public statements from lawmakers during the debt ceiling negotiations could prompt a change in its assessments of the U.S. credit outlook before a potential default.

Moody's currently has an "Aaa" rating for the U.S. government with a stable outlook

expects an eventual agreement on raising the borrowing cap

is bracing for protracted negotiations and potential temporary solutions

U.S. government would be considered in default if it missed debt payments, which would trigger a downgrade by the ratings agency by one notch to "Aa1."

But, says Moody's, it could take action before a default by changing its outlook on the U.S. government to negative from stable if lawmakers indicated that a default is expected.

A change in outlook would reflect a material increase in the probability of a downgrade. "Circumstances like that could be if public messaging from both sides or from the lead negotiators was indicating that they're seriously contemplating default, and that they're comfortable that this is a viable option," William Foster, a senior vice president at Moody’s, said.