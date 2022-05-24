ICYMI:

DJ / Market Watch have an opinion piece asking the question:

  • More bad news ahead? Snap could be the canary in the coal mine for the broader internet sector

Some snippets from the article:

  • The comments by Snap could be an indication of further deterioration in the internet sector, with an overall internet advertising slowdown as the macro economy slows.
  • A handful of tech giants have talked in recent weeks about cutting spending and even some jobs amid the changing environment
  • Snap’s comments could conceivably also have an impact on the ongoing soap opera over Musk’s deal to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share
snapchat red