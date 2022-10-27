More from Russia's Putin:
- Relations with China are unprecedently open and effective
- Russia's trade with China has been rising
- Calls China's Xi a friend
- Considers China to be a close friend
- We will develop relations with Saudi Arabia
- Saudi Arabia's Bin Salman should be respected
- Predictability and stability is important on oil markets
The two leaders and countries are standing side by side.
With Apple earnings after the close, you have to wonder about the continued reliance on manufacturing in China.