US Secretary of State Blinken and Defense Secretary Austin visited Kyiv on Sunday

  • for the first high-level US visit to Ukraine since the Russian invasion
  • met Ukrainian PM Zelenskiy and other officials

Info via Reuters:

  • Blinken and Austin told Zelenskiy US diplomats will return to Ukraine in the coming week, beginning in western city of Lviv but eventually returning to Kyiv embassy
  • Biden administration on Monday will formally nominate Bridget Brink, current ambassador to Slovakia, to be US ambassador to Ukraine
  • US will provide more than $713 mln in new foreign military financing for Ukraine and 15 other nations in central and Eastern Europe
  • new funding will help Ukraine fight renewed Russian offensive in east and south and transition to more advanced weapons and air defense systems
zelensky 04 March 2022

