This added update is via Reuters:
- 2022 Brent price forecast to $104 per barrel from $99
- 2023 forecast to $110 per barrel from $108
- raised its fourth quarter 2022 and first-quarter 2023 Brent price forecast by $10 per barrel to $110 and $115 respectively
Goldman Sachs citing:
- oil market's buffers (stocks and spare capacity) remain critically low
- and higher prices remain the key viable, long-term solution to increased inventories in the short term and higher supply capacity medium term
Oil chart update: