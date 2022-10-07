This added update is via Reuters:

2022 Brent price forecast to $104 per barrel from $99

2023 forecast to $110 per barrel from $108

raised its fourth quarter 2022 and first-quarter 2023 Brent price forecast by $10 per barrel to $110 and $115 respectively

Goldman Sachs citing:

oil market's buffers (stocks and spare capacity) remain critically low

and higher prices remain the key viable, long-term solution to increased inventories in the short term and higher supply capacity medium term

Oil chart update: