This added update is via Reuters:

  • 2022 Brent price forecast to $104 per barrel from $99
  • 2023 forecast to $110 per barrel from $108
  • raised its fourth quarter 2022 and first-quarter 2023 Brent price forecast by $10 per barrel to $110 and $115 respectively

Goldman Sachs citing:

  • oil market's buffers (stocks and spare capacity) remain critically low
  • and higher prices remain the key viable, long-term solution to increased inventories in the short term and higher supply capacity medium term

Oil chart update:

oil chart 07 October 2022