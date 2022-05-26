I referred to these remarks from China's Premier Li Keqiang yesterday. Getting more on them is difficult given they have been largely hidden from view. Bloomberg have a little more:
- His comments to thousands of local officials at an emergency meeting Wednesday were more frank than the official readout published by state media.
- Li told attendees that economic growth risks slipping out of a reasonable range
- said China will pay a huge price with a long road to recovery if the economy cant keep expanding at a certain rate.
Link to Bloomberg is here (gated):
Li has been sidelined in China. He is soon to resign.