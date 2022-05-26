I referred to these remarks from China's Premier Li Keqiang yesterday. Getting more on them is difficult given they have been largely hidden from view. Bloomberg have a little more:

His comments to thousands of local officials at an emergency meeting Wednesday were more frank than the official readout published by state media.

Li told attendees that economic growth risks slipping out of a reasonable range

said China will pay a huge price with a long road to recovery if the economy cant keep expanding at a certain rate.

Link to Bloomberg is here (gated):

Li has been sidelined in China. He is soon to resign.