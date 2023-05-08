Earlier headline post:

The EU is planning sanctions on Chinese firms supporting Russia's war on Ukraine

The Financial Times had the info but is gated, more now via Reuters:

The European Union has proposed sanctions on Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that could be used in weapons to support Russia's war machine, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Seven Chinese businesses have been listed in a new package of sanctions that will be discussed by EU member states this week ... list includes two mainland Chinese companies, 3HC Semiconductors and King-Pai Technology, along with five from Hong Kong including Sinno Electronics, Sigma Technology, Asia Pacific Links, Tordan Industry and Alpha Trading Investments.

All companies work in the field of semiconductor, microchip and electronics development.