Bloomberg reporting, link (may be gated)
- The plan, to be presented Tuesday, will propose steps such as tapping new gas supplies and increasing energy efficiency already this year, one of the officials said, and aims to deliver independence from the region's biggest supplier of the fossil fuel well before 2030 -- sooner than previous projections.
- For the plan to have a chance of succeeding, it will need action from member states, many of whom were already uncomfortable with the investment required for the commission's energy-transition plans and are now struggling to contain the political impact of spiking energy costs.