ICYMI - via Reuters comes the info that:

Coupon payments on Russian sovereign bonds due this week were received by correspondent bank JPMorgan

payment received was a U.S. dollar payment,

were then processed and the bank then made an onwards credit to the paying agent Citi

Reuters cite "a source familiar with the situation".

A coupon payment made in US dollars means no default registered. It remains to be seen how future payments will fare of course.