United States training of Ukrainian troops on Patriot systems further confirms Washington's de facto participation in conflict

The goal of the US administration is to inflict the most damage on Russia on the battlefield 'by the hands of Ukrainians'

Russia winning the whiny biatch competition with comments like this. Russia could put an end to their humiliating losses by cancelling its invasion and pulling out of Ukraine. Its not rocket science.

Risks of escalation remain.