The major indices
Indices
Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track
Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track
Read this Term are closing higher with the Nasdaq
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass
Read this Term leading the way.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow Industrial Average fell -39.04 points or -0.11% at 34053.93
- S&P index rose 60.58 points or 1.47% at 4179.78
- NASDAQ index search 384.51 points or 3.25% at 12200.83
- Russell 2000 rose 40.40 points or 2.06% at 2001.22
In after hours trading earnings show:
Amazon:
- EPS three cents per share versus $0.17 expected.
- Revenues $149.2 billion versus $145.5 billion
- At 4:10 PM ET, Amazon shares are trading at $107.91. That's back below its 200 day moving average of $112.87. The price closed at $112.91
Alphabet:
- EPS $1.05 versus $1.18 expected
- Revenues $76.1 billion versus $76.53 billion estimate
- Google shares are trading at $103.47. That's back below its 200 day moving average at $104.91. The price closed at $107.74
Apple:
TBD
Starbucks:
- EPS is $0.75 versus expected $0.77
- Revenues $8.71 billion versus $8.78 billion estimate
- Starbuck shares are trading at $105.83. That's down from its closing level of $109.15
Ford
- EPS $0.51 versus $0.62 estimate
- Revenues $41.8 billion versus $39.8 billion estimate
- Ford stock is trading at $13.18 after closing at $14.32. Its price is just below its 200 day moving average of $13.32. The price moved back above its 200 day moving average on Tuesday.
Gilead sciences:
- earnings-per-share $1.67 versus $1.50 expected
- revenues of $7.4 billion versus $6.64 billion estimate
- Gilead shares are trading at $82.83 which is above its closing level of $81.39