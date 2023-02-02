The major indices are closing higher with the Nasdaq leading the way.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average fell -39.04 points or -0.11% at 34053.93
  • S&P index rose 60.58 points or 1.47% at 4179.78
  • NASDAQ index search 384.51 points or 3.25% at 12200.83
  • Russell 2000 rose 40.40 points or 2.06% at 2001.22

In after hours trading earnings show:

Amazon:

  • EPS three cents per share versus $0.17 expected.
  • Revenues $149.2 billion versus $145.5 billion
  • At 4:10 PM ET, Amazon shares are trading at $107.91. That's back below its 200 day moving average of $112.87. The price closed at $112.91

Alphabet:

  • EPS $1.05 versus $1.18 expected
  • Revenues $76.1 billion versus $76.53 billion estimate
  • Google shares are trading at $103.47. That's back below its 200 day moving average at $104.91. The price closed at $107.74

Apple:

TBD

Starbucks:

  • EPS is $0.75 versus expected $0.77
  • Revenues $8.71 billion versus $8.78 billion estimate
  • Starbuck shares are trading at $105.83. That's down from its closing level of $109.15

Ford

  • EPS $0.51 versus $0.62 estimate
  • Revenues $41.8 billion versus $39.8 billion estimate
  • Ford stock is trading at $13.18 after closing at $14.32. Its price is just below its 200 day moving average of $13.32. The price moved back above its 200 day moving average on Tuesday.

Gilead sciences:

  • earnings-per-share $1.67 versus $1.50 expected
  • revenues of $7.4 billion versus $6.64 billion estimate
  • Gilead shares are trading at $82.83 which is above its closing level of $81.39