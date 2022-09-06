The major US stock indices all closed lower NASDAQ index

NASDAQ index closed lower for the 7th day in a row

The NASDAQ declined is the longest losing streak since November 2016

the S&P and the Dow industrial average close lower for the six-day in at 7 trading days

Dow swings more than 400 points in a single session:

7 of 11 sectors in the S&P are lower. Real estate utilities advance. Communications and energy led the laggards

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average -173.14 points or -0.55% at 31145.31

S&P index -16.08 points or -0.41% at 3908.20

NASDAQ index -85.95 points or -0.74% at 11544.92

Russell 2000 -17.42 points or -0.96% at 1792.32