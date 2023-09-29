Nasdaq Comp

We've seen this script before.

Treasury yields came off the lows and slowly the gains in equities faded. The FX market might have been the tell earlier as money started to move into US dollars, something I alluded to. I just don't know how you could have a lot of confidence in that momentum given quarter end flows.

In any case, the dollar is continuing to extend higher and has erased a hefty loss against the yen and is now trading 16 pips higher.

This certainly isn't a pretty picture heading into Q4. When I zoom out on the monthly Nasdaq chart, I have a hard time envisioning a catalyst to get to all-time highs, at least until there's visibility to the Fed cutting significantly.