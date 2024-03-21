The Nasdaq has given up some of its gains as shares of Apple continue to lose ground. They're down 4.2% on a DOJ anti-trust suit today and weighing on the broader market.

The Nasdaq Composite hit an all-time record today at 16,538 but it's sagged back to 16,431, up about 0.4%.

Nasdaq Comp daily

Keep an eye on bitcoin as well, it's been a great indicator for tracking changes in sentiment and it's now down 2.2% and at the lows of the day.

I'd expect the next big move comes on tomorrow's US PCE report. The consensus is for a 0.3% m/m rise.