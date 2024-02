Shares of Nvidia opened more than 4% higher but have pared that to just +0.4%, falling back through $800.

At the same time, the Nasdaq has shed an opening gain and is down 0.2% with selling led by a 9% drop in shares of Booking.

Profit taking is the order of the day and it's led to some buying in Treasuries. Even with that, the US dollar is steadily climbing higher. That's pulled most FX crosses back to unchanged on the day.