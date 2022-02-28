The  Nasdaq  and NYSE have announced they will temporarily halt stock trading on Russian based companies listed on their exchanges. They site regulatory concerns following sanction on Russia.

Also

  • India's State Bank of India (SBI.NS), has stopped processing transactions involving sanctioned Russian entities. Tells it's clients, it will not process any transaction with a sanctioned Russian entity irrespective of the currency.

On a company specific level, Shell intends to exit equity partnership with Russian Gazprom entities:

  • To exit joint venture with Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5% stake in Sakhalin-ii-liquefied natgas facility
  • Intends to exit Nordstream 2 project

Their decision follows a similar one from BP and Total to exit their stakes in Russian owned oil/gas businesses.

The pressure continues from government and corporate entities alike.