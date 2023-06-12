Coming off a 7 straight weeks of gains, the NASDAQ index was certainly due for a correction, right?

Not today. The NASDAQ index sword by 1.53% with a gain of over 202.77 points to 13461.91. The S&P had a solid 0.94% gain to 4339.07. The Dow industrial average rose 190.47 points or 0.56% at 34067.24.

Everyone is looking for the correction. The CPI data will be released tomorrow. The Fed decision will be released on Wednesday. Regardless, the start to the week is a solid one.

Some winners today included:

broadcom +6.31%

Shopify, +6.0%

AirBNB 5.71%

Intel 5.52%

Adobe 4.54%

Taiwan semi conductor 4.15%

Palo Alto Networks 4.11%

Lam Research 3.45%

AMD 3.42%

Intuit 3.3%

Micron 3.09%

Oracle earnings are out with

EPS 1.67% versus estimate of $1.58

Revenues $13.84B versus estimate $713.73 billion

Oracle shares are trading down -$0.52 in after-hours trading at $116.01. It closed at $116.53