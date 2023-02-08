Arguably, the Russian offensive has already started in the south, where they've opened up a broad front. There were also strikes in the past day on the Sumy and Chernihiv regions in the north, two areas that haven't been hit in awhile.

There are all kinds of rumors floating around but one is a three-pronged push from the north, east and south, likely to try and take all of Ukraine east of the Dniper, or at least enough to tie up Ukraine defenses in order to take the Donbass and/or other annex regions.

The Battle for Bakhmut appears to be tilting towards Russia.