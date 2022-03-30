ANZ's Key points from the report ... check out the last one!
- Business confidence recovered 10 points in March, while own activity lifted 5 points, compared to February. Both remain considerably lower than at the end of last year.
- Activity indicators generally lifted slightly across the board, with the marked exception of residential building intentions, which tanked.
- Inflation pressures continue to intensify and broaden to every corner of the economy. Measures are simply off the charts.
ANZ's graph on inflation in NZ:
more to come