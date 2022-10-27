ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence survey in New Zealand.

As part of the survey is an assessment of consumer Inflation expectations, comes in at 5.0% vs. the September survey at 5.1%

ANZ remark:

Currently, consumer inflation expectations sit well below business inflation expectations. This is a pretty unusual state of affairs, as figure 4 shows. The RBNZ will be hoping consumers know something businesses don’t. Historically, businesses have tended to be closer to the mark – but consumers win the prize for seeing the surge coming first.